Make it easy for your clients and contacts when you meet up. With one tap generate a map that follows you around for an hour (or less, you can cancel tracking at any time), so they can easily find you or know when you'll arrive.
There's no software to download for your recipients and your location maps work on all major mobile and desktop platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Mac, and PC.
Your recipients can also add their location to the map, right from their device to see their location relative to yours.
We use low-power motion sensing hardware on your device to intelligently toggle high-power location updates.
This means EndUp uses a minimal amount of power only when you're moving and have a live follow link.
EndUp only records your location while you're live, and all communication is TLS/SSL encrypted.
We don't store your location data long term or make it available to any third party.
