Simple & professional
temporary location sharing

Create single-use maps that show your location for one hour, and share them with anybody you choose.

Make a Great First Impression

Make it easy for your clients and contacts when you meet up. With one tap generate a map that follows you around for an hour (or less, you can cancel tracking at any time), so they can easily find you or know when you'll arrive.

Works Everywhere

There's no software to download for your recipients and your location maps work on all major mobile and desktop platforms, including iOS, Android, Windows Phone, Mac, and PC.

Your recipients can also add their location to the map, right from their device to see their location relative to yours.

Battery-Concious

We use low-power motion sensing hardware on your device to intelligently toggle high-power location updates.

This means EndUp uses a minimal amount of power only when you're moving and have a live follow link.

Safe & Secure

EndUp only records your location while you're live, and all communication is TLS/SSL encrypted.

We don't store your location data long term or make it available to any third party.

Pricing

FREE
$0
Included Features
  • Share your location with anybody for up to one hour
  • Unlimited share links
  • End-to-end encryption
PRO
$199/mo
Included Features
  • Everything in Free and:
  • Change the duration of your sharing timer, up to 24 hours
  • Personalized map pins with your profile photo
  • Personalized links e.g. endup.cc/your-name
  • Arrival estimates and updates
  • Customized map designs

Start your next meeting off on the right foot

